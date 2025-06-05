Only Much Louder & TribeVibe announce strategic tie-up for Zakir Khan’s 60-city tour

Only Much Louder and TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, have announced a strategic partnership to launch Zakir Khan’s nationwide stand-up tour spanning over 60 cities. The tour will cover multiple cities across India and reach over 160,000 fans.

The tour aims to expand live comedy beyond metro cities by reaching audiences across India, including smaller markets. It brings together Zakir Khan’s nationwide appeal, OML’s talent management, BookMyShow’s audience insights, and TribeVibe’s production capabilities.

“This collaboration signals a new form of cultural consumption in India, one that is ambitious in scale, yet grounded in purpose. It’s not just about doing a 60-city tour; it’s about proving that India is ready to host and celebrate live entertainment at this scale across its full breadth. At TribeVibe, we’ve always believed in democratising access to great experiences and Zakir, through his authenticity and connection with audiences, is the perfect artist to lead this vision. Partnering with OML to bring this to life feels like a natural next step in the journey,” said Shoven Shah, founder and CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment.

Zakir Khan expressed, “This isn’t just a personal milestone, it’s a celebration of how far Indian stand-up has come. I’m grateful to be doing this with partners who truly believe in the power of homegrown stories and the audiences who’ve made it all possible. This tour is not just about performing in 60 cities, it’s about taking the art of Indian stand-up to every corner of the country with the scale and seriousness it truly deserves. For years, we’ve dreamed of comedy being treated like mainstream entertainment, and this partnership is a massive step in that direction. I’ve always believed in building something bigger than myself, and this moment feels like that belief taking centre stage."

Rishabh Nahar, SVP, OML, said, “This tour doesn’t just mark a milestone for Zakir, but serves as a blueprint for the future of Indian live entertainment, bringing live comedy to the cultural and geographic heart of the country. With this partnership, TribeVibe Entertainment and OML hope to lay the groundwork for a touring economy that mirrors the scale, sophistication and ambition of global markets, where data guides decisions, artists build legacies and where audiences everywhere have equal access to transformative cultural experiences.”