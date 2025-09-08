OpenAI to launch AI-powered jobs platform, taking on LinkedIn

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is preparing to roll out a new hiring platform that could directly rival LinkedIn. Titled OpenAI Jobs Platform, it is designed to help businesses connect with employees through AI-enabled matchmaking. The service is expected to go live by mid-2026, according to a report by TechCrunch.

In a blog post, Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, said the platform will use AI to “help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.”

The company is reportedly collaborating with large employers such as John Deere and Walmart, as well as consulting majors Accenture and Boston Consulting Group. Beyond corporates, OpenAI said the service could extend to community organisations and state governments to make job discovery more efficient.

Simo added that the platform would benefit small business owners and local governments by making it easier to recruit AI-vetted talent. The aim, according to OpenAI, is not just to connect job seekers and employers, but to do so with “knowledgeable, experienced candidates” that AI helps surface.

If successful, the AI-first hiring portal could reshape how recruitment works, challenging LinkedIn’s dominance by offering a more data-driven, conversational, and personalised alternative.