OPPO and Discovery India produce documentary ‘shot on’ a smartphone

The ‘Life Unscene’ campaign follows video creators Ganesh Vanare and Anunay Sood, who film their experiences on OPPO's new Reno5 Pro 5G.
Smart device brand OPPO and Discovery Channel have partnered to launch ‘Life Unscene’, a campaign of two short videos. The videos were shot with OPPO’s newly launched smartphone Reno5 Pro 5G.
The first video premiered on Discovery Channel, TLC on May 1. The ‘Life Unscene’ campaign will follow two video creators, Ganesh Vanare and Anunay Sood. Vanare and Sood shot the films across Kurseong in Darjeeling and Sandakphu, the highest peak in West Bengal.
The films are also available on the discovery+ app. The latest partnership is another effort from OPPO to drive up the buzz around the camera features of its flagship model. Earlier, the brand had partnered with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to launch a short film titled ‘Eyes For You’. Ali shot the entire film on the OPPO Reno5 Pro, marking his ‘smartphone directorial debut’.
The latest films also highlight the phone’s features, like ‘AI highlight video’, etc.
Speaking on the campaign, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, commented, “Our campaign with Discovery showcases how easy it is to capture amazing memories with the Reno5 Pro 5G.”
“We’re excited that our partnership with OPPO has allowed us to push the boundaries on content production... We, at Discovery, believe in bringing factual stories to our audiences that not only enlighten them, but also leave them with an enriching experience and a better understanding of the world,” said Shaun Nanjappa Chendira, head of advertising sales, South Asia, Discovery.