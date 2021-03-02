OPPO to launch new phone series with Varun Dhawan as ambassador

OPPO’s partnership with Dhawan aims to position the F series and the new F19 Pro 5g as the smartphone of choice for youth.
Smart device brand OPPO is all set to introduce its new device OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, in the Indian market. The F19 Pro+ 5G is the latest addition to the F series phones and is being launched with ‘videography-enhancing’ features. The company announced its association with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan as the ambassador for the F series.
Speaking on the association with Varun Dhawan, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, “Varun Dhawan is at the vanguard of the next generation of actors who are pushing themselves and their art to new heights. His personality and ability as an actor made him the natural choice for the OPPO F series. We look forward to partnering with him in positioning the F series position as the smartphone of choice for youth.”
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G features AI Highlight Portrait Video. The feature optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light. Be it low light night or bright backgrounds, portrait videos on the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G are vivid, with sharp details, balance and natural skin tones.
The F19 Pro+ 5G will also be the first F series smartphone to be equipped with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility that will enable faster download and upload speeds. Not only this, OPPO F19 Pro+ will feature 8 Antennas in a new 360° wrap-around design for better signal performance whether the mobile phone is in landscape or portrait mode or however it is held. Depending on the network availability, F19 Pro+ will also support 4G/5G Seamless Data Switch enabling the device to switch between 4G and 5G networks automatically.