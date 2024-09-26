OPPO's festive season offering is inspired by Manish Malhotra

This festive season, OPPO India unveils the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition, a smartphone to celebrate India’s vibrant culture and traditions. Inspired by Manish Malhotra’s World Collection, this special edition reflects the opulence of Indian design heritage through intricate gold filigree and floral embroidery over a black backdrop.

The fusion of OPPO’s material design with Malhotra’s motifs brings together luxury and craftsmanship in a celebration of India’s festive spirit.

The smartphone’s body graphics draws from India’s rich artistic traditions, notably the floral motifs of Mughal art and the intricate embroidery techniques from regions like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Patterns inspired by Zardozi and Parsi Gara embroidery in the black and gold celebrations. While black represents timeless beauty and versatility, gold symbolises luxury and grandeur, evoking the opulence and festivity associated with Indian celebrations.

This combination mirrors the regality of traditional Indian attire to make it the perfect companion for the festive season.

Savio D'Souza, head of product communications at OPPO India, shared, “We are excited to introduce the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition that blends functionality with aesthetics. This collaboration merges Manish Malhotra’s craftsmanship with OPPO’s advanced technology to deliver a product that is stylish, unforgettable and deeply resonates with our target audience.”

To create the Manish Malhotra limited edition Reno12 Pro 5G, OPPO combined its technology in material science with intricate artistry.

Manish Malhotra, sharing his excitement about the association, said, “I have always endeavoured to fuse tradition and opulence, and this collaboration with OPPO India captures that vision perfectly. The OPPO Reno12 Pro Limited Edition melds my passion for intricate detailing with the fine craftsmanship that OPPO brings to the table. With its luxurious design, this phone is the perfect companion for the festive season, combining beauty, elegance, and celebration. Together, we have created something that looks beautiful and feels luxurious to hold and flaunt.”

The Reno12 Pro limited edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 36,999 across OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. Pre-orders for the Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition start today; the first sale on October 3.