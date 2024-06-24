OpraahFx forays into meme marketing with 'OhsoFunny’

Meme-based content often generates higher engagement than traditional advertisements, serving as a compelling communication tool, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z. With India being the country with the second-largest number of internet users globally, its internet market is highly attractive. According to a report, there were approximately 470.1 million active social media users in India monthly throughout 2022, with these users spending an average of 2.6 hours daily on social media. This indicates that the meme segment is poised for substantial growth, making it a valuable strategy for spreading viral content and enhancing brand awareness.