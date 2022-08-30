Swiggy Instamart most used in metro cities: Report

In the past two years, Swiggy Instamart has delivered over 50 million eggs and 30 million orders of milk.
According to a report released by Swiggy, based on orders placed between June 2021 and June 2022, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are the top metro cities that use Instamart the most. In the last 12 months, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad alone have placed more orders than the entire population of Canada. Non-metro cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad are geared up to drive the next phase of growth for India’s quick commerce sector.
Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery business Instamart has delivered over millions of orders for 24 months in 25-plus cities. Orders on Instamart have grown 16 times in the past year. Orders on Instamart have grown 16X in the past year, the report stated.
When it came to the number of items ordered, Swiggy said that in the past two years, Instamart has delivered over 50 million eggs and 30 million orders of milk. Bangalore and Mumbai recorded maximum orders during breakfast time, while Delhi, Jaipur & Coimbatore ordered the maximum number of milk orders during dinner.
Swiggy also noted that orders for ice cream jumped 42% in the months of April- June. Also, over 5.6 million packets of instant noodles were delivered across Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the last one year.
Additionally, the report stated that around 62,000 tons of fruits and vegetables were ordered on Instamart. The quick commerce business also recorded a 58x increase in the sale of organic produce, with Bengaluru topping the list with orders of over 1,200 tonnes.
Apart from food, Instamart recorded over 200,000 orders for cleaning products such as bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, etc, reported Swiggy. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai also recorded orders of close to 2 million sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons and 45,000 boxes of band-aids.