Swiggy Instamart most used in metro cities: Report

According to a report released by Swiggy, based on orders placed between June 2021 and June 2022, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are the top metro cities that use Instamart the most. In the last 12 months, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad alone have placed more orders than the entire population of Canada. Non-metro cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad are geared up to drive the next phase of growth for India’s quick commerce sector.