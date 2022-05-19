OREO collaborates with Netflix’s Stranger Things to launch limited edition cookies in India

Fans got their first hint of this fun collaboration when OREO responded to Netflix’s social posts titled, #ThingsAreGettingStrange, with an intriguing digital film signaling #ThingsAreGettingStranger. On a seemingly normal day at OREO’s factory, we see a rift (portal to the upside-down) open up in the middle of the premises, sucking in stacked boxes of the classic black OREOs. As the camera keeps rolling, the rift throws out OREOs which are now red instead of their original color. With its found-footage format, the film fuses both the brands’ elements in an interesting manner to blend fiction with known reality. The campaign with its never seen before storytelling, exciting conversations is already gaining massive traction among across platforms amongst fans.