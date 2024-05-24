Organic Harvest comes onboard as the official skincare partner for the upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to showcase Organic Harvest's organic advantages in the skincare industry to audiences.
Organic beauty and personal care brand, Organic Harvest (part of the Good Glamm Group), comes on board as the official skincare partner for Dharma Productions' Mr. & Mrs. Mahi., starring actors Rajkumar Rao as Mahendra and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and produced by Dharma Productions, the film has already created a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike.
In this partnership, Organic Harvest's 100% certified organic skincare products take center stage with the brand’s cult favourite products Organic Harvest sunscreen and facewash is protecting Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, from the harsh effects of UV rays, blue light, and environmental pollutants, both on and off screen.
This partnership between Organic Harvest and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi goes beyond traditional advertising, beating the heat this summer. The collaboration aims to inspire audiences to experience Organic Harvest and its organic advantage that sets it apart in the skincare industry.
Unlike regular chemical-based and so-called natural products, Organic Harvest’s range is 100% certified organic and committed to enhancing the natural beauty, nurturing the skin without any harmful chemicals & toxins.
Organic Harvest invites consumers to experience the true essence of organic wellness and let go of conventional products in favour of certified organic ones. As Mahima and Mahendra, characters from the film, embark on their journey of personal growth and empowerment, Organic Harvest's presence underscores the importance of nurturing oneself from the inside out, reflecting the brand's ethos of holistic well-being and self-love.
Ketan Bhatia, group brand director, Good Glamm Group expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "Our collaboration with Dharma Productions' 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' represents an exciting opportunity to merge the worlds of cinema and skincare, providing our commitment to promoting skincare solutions that are not only effective but truly safe, being 100% certified organic. By eliminating harmful chemicals and embracing the purity of nature, we offer consumers a genuinely safe and beneficial alternative. The unmatched advantages of our organic formulations, reinforcing our mission to promote true wellness and natural beauty."
Apoorva Mehta, CEO - Dharma Productions shares, "We are excited to collaborate with Organic Harvest on 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,' as it allows us to integrate meaningful brand partnerships into the themes of our stories. Organic Harvest's dedication to natural skincare perfectly complements the themes of self-discovery and authenticity portrayed in the film."
As part of this partnership, Organic Harvest spotlights four of its premium skincare products, that are 100% American certified organic, paraben-free, silicon-free, sulphate-free, responsible, sustainable and essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin, especially for those active lifestyles portrayed in the film.
As the official skincare partner for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Organic Harvest's premium embodies the superior benefits of organic ingredients that are kinder to the environment, gentler and more effective for the skin. By using naturally derived ingredients, these products help to maintain the skin's natural balance, prevent irritation, and deliver long-lasting results.
Organic Harvest’s commitment to purity ensures that every application contributes to overall well-being, making it the ideal choice for those who seek both beauty and health. Among the featured products are the All Skin SPF 60 Sunscreen, Oily Skin SPF 60 Sunscreen, Luxurious Bathing Bars and 6-in-1 Brightening Facewash, each designed to enhance and protect the skin's natural beauty.
Organic Harvest invites audiences to embark on a journey of self-care and discovery with "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," where the power of organic skincare meets the magic of cinema.
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi releases in cinemas on May 31, 2024.