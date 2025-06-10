Organic Tattva appoints Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of its pulses and rice category

On World Food Safety Day, Organic Tattva, the organic food brand has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of its pulses and rice category.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her style and approach to motherhood, advocates for mindful living. Her stated preference for purity and wellness aligns with her association with Organic Tattva.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed on this association, “I’ve grown up loving dal-chawal, khichdi and biryani, they’re more than just comfort food, they’re a part of who I am. And if my love for these dishes is so pure, they deserve the purest ingredients too. As a mother, every choice I make, especially when it comes to food, comes from a place of care and responsibility. Organic Tattva stands for everything I believe in: purity, safety and trust. That’s why I’ve embraced a healthier, organic lifestyle. And I hope more families make that switch too, for a future that’s guilt-free and truly nourishing.”

Kriti Mehrotra, co-founder of Organic Tattva, shared, “When someone like Kareena, a mother, an icon and a symbol of thoughtful living, chooses to believe in us, it’s not just an endorsement, it’s a shared purpose. Staples, like pulses and rice, are the quiet strength behind millions of meals each day…serving them pure is all that we wish to strive towards. Through this partnership, we want to make purity a daily habit, and not just an aspiration.”

This collaboration was brought to life by Maximus Collabs, the official agency on record for Organic Tattva.

“This is more than just a campaign. It’s a value alignment. Kareena is a mother millions trust, and Organic Tattva is a brand families rely on for trustworthy, pure food. Our job was to get the best of both these worlds to the consumers and inspire a shift towards mindful eating. At Maximus, we approached this as a purpose-driven partnership, one that resonates emotionally and culturally with consumers,” said Manisha Singh, founder - Maximus Collabs.