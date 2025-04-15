Orient Electric partners with Zepto for 10-minute summer fan deliveries

Orient Electric has partnered with Zepto to deliver a contextual summer messaging – ‘Hawa ke saath saath, Zepto ke sang sang, Get Orient Fans in 10 minutes.’ Orient Electric’s presence on leading quick commerce platforms marks a strategic step in enhancing product accessibility, enabling faster, on-demand delivery of fans, appliances, and lighting solutions to meet the evolving expectations of today’s time-pressed consumer. The brand is embracing the summer season with a fresh, light and engaging communication approach that resonates with today’s convenience-seeking shoppers. The communication is being amplified through a focused mix of digital, social, and OOH sites to ensure high visibility, engagement, and brand recall during the peak summer season.

At a time when consumer expectations are rapidly evolving - with convenience, speed, and relevance driving purchase decisions – Orient Electric is reinforcing its agility and responsiveness. By delivering timely, need-based solutions through quick commerce channels, the brand continues to strengthen its connect with, digitally engaged shoppers who expect seamless access to high-utility products without compromising on quality or experience

Commenting on the partnership, Anika Agarwal, chief marketing & customer experience Officer said, “As we engage with an increasingly digital-first audience, our approach is focused on ensuring the brand is discoverable, desirable, and instantly accessible at key decision-making moments across the consumer journey. Last year, we doubled our growth on quick commerce platforms. This year, we’re building on that momentum with the aim to scale even further, driven by contextual communication, engagement-driven platform partnerships, and a deeper understanding of evolving purchase behaviors. At Orient, we’re leaning into this shift by curating a quick-commerce ready portfolio—products that are high in utility, relevant, and instantly shoppable. With Zepto, we’ve dialled up the freshness—not just in the product promise, but in the tone of voice. The communication brings a breezy freshness - easy to relate to, hard to miss—perfectly capturing the spirit of summer and the swift, no-wait world of quick commerce.”