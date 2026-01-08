Oriflame brings Nitanshi Goel on board for Opt Optimals launch

Oriflame India has collaborated with actor Nitanshi Goel for the launch of its Opt Optimals Even Out skincare range in the Indian market. The move marks an expansion of the brand’s Optimals portfolio, which focuses on simplified skincare routines backed by dermatologically tested formulations.

The Opt Optimals Even Out range has been positioned to address concerns such as uneven skin tone and pigmentation. The formulations include ingredients such as niacinamide, rainbow algae extract, glycolic acid and para-probiotic technology, aimed at supporting hydration and skin barrier health.

As part of the collaboration, Goel will feature across Oriflame’s digital platforms, catalogues, website and social media channels. The association is intended to support visibility for the Optimals range among skincare-focused audiences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhishek Chakraborty, head of Brand Communication, Digital, and PR, Oriflame India, said: “Skincare continues to be a key growth priority for Oriflame in India, with consumers increasingly seeking solutions that combine efficacy, gentleness, and simplicity. The Opt Optimals Even Out range reflects our ongoing investment in science-led skincare that addresses real and recurring concerns while supporting overall skin health. As part of the Optimals range, this launch strengthens our long-term skincare strategy, and Nitanshi Goel’s association amplifies Oriflame’s leadership in delivering effective, trusted skincare solutions to a wide consumer base.”

Sharing her perspective, Nitanshi Goel said: “I am drawn to skincare that prioritises consistency and skin health over quick fixes. As someone who is always on the move, I value routines that are simple yet effective, and the Opt Optimals Even Out range fits seamlessly into everyday life. Partnering with Oriflame feels natural, as the brand encourages embracing real skin and building long-term confidence through mindful, science-backed skincare.”

The Opt Optimals Even Out range includes cleansers, a serum, creams, a skin protector with SPF 50 and gel-based face patches. The products are priced between Rs 469 and Rs 1,899 and are available via Oriflame’s website and brand partners.