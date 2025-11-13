OS Studios brings its global Fan Z model to India’s gaming market

OS Studios, part of the Project Worldwide network, has expanded to India with operations across Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. The agency, known for its work with Pokémon, Call of Duty, Major League Soccer and the NBA, will focus on improving the quality of gaming and esports experiences in the country.

The move comes at a time when the Indian gaming market continues to attract significant brand investment, even as event production, fan engagement and broadcast quality lag behind global standards. OS Studios plans to address this gap through its “Fan Z Operating System” — a mix of strategy, broadcast production, experiential work and content.

“The passion of the Indian gaming community is undeniable, and it represents a massive opportunity for brands to build lifelong loyalty,” said John Higgins, CEO, OS Studios. “We are fully committed to this market and are thrilled to launch OS Studios India. We are excited to bring our global ‘Fan Z’ playbook to India.”

The India launch will be supported by George P Johnson India’s production infrastructure. The company says the focus will be on delivering more authentic and technically sound experiences for fans and publishers alike.

“India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing gaming markets in the world, but the fan experience has not kept pace with the investment,” said Rasheed Sait, chief growth officer, Project Worldwide, India/South Asia. “We are seeing major events with massive budgets fail on fundamental execution. This ‘Experience Gap’ is a huge disservice to both the brands and the passionate fans. OS Studios is here to fix that. We are not a traditional agency; we are audience experts who live and breathe gaming culture. We are here to bring the world-class, authentic experiences that Indian fans and brands deserve.”

The India team will be led by Nrupen Gutta, strategic partnerships and creator lead, with operations handled by Yadush Bose, director – growth & client success. The agency says it is already in conversations with several brands and publishers.