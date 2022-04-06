“Our food is repeatable and we want to replace the kitchen”: Ankit Nagori, CureFoods

“People’s habits would keep becoming more and more unhealthy and if you don’t check yourself, it will be bad for your health. That’s what Ankit is doing with CureFoods. There are different varieties of food like khichdi, pizza, and they’re all cooked home-style and are nutritious,” says Dhawan. He reveals that there is an ad campaign coming up in July around the same time that the Asia Cup is slated to air.