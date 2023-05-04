Out of 759 Mn ‘active’ internet users in India for 2022, 399 Mn are from rural India : IAMAI KANTAR Report

The ‘Internet in India Report 2022’, jointly prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and KANTAR, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, reflects these data. The report also points out that out of 759 Mn ‘active’ internet users in India for 2022, 399 Mn are from rural India, while 360 Mn are from urban India, indicating that rural India continues to drive the growth of the internet in the country.