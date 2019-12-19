Packaged tea brands target footfalls with offline tea lounges

With the opening of Café Coffee Day outlets at multiple cities across India in the early 2000s, ‘café culture’ found its way into Indian consumers’ lives. In the year 2000, Barista Lavazza was established in India and Costa Coffee opened its doors to Indian consumers in 2004. However, the glamorous frothy caffeinated beverage now has competition from the humble Indian chai – filled with fragrant tea leaves and flavourful spices. Increasingly, there are tea brands that are going beyond selling tea leaves on grocery store counters and are diversifying into offering offline tea drinking experiences. The experiences are centered mostly at cafes in the offline world – intricately decorated, offering multiple varieties of tea and also giving consumers the option of shopping for the leaves that went into making the cuppa.