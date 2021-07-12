"Paint cycles have reduced from 7-8 years to 4-5 years": Mark Titus, director of marketing, Nippon Paint

"The outer surface of all 8 compartments have been decorated with a theme that showcases our lovable Blobbies in various avatars, along with iconic landmarks of Tamil Nadu, as well as Karnataka. From Chepauk Stadium to Valluvar Kottam, from Thiruvalluvar statue to Auroville Dome, and from Mysore Palace to Hampi and Lal Bagh and more! In early anticipation of the soon to commence, the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, our Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Blobbies also make an appearance," Titus posted on LinkedIn.