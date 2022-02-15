Palmolive launches luxurious Face care range inspiring self-love

Face washes and scrubs will be available in 3 variants—Anti Acne, Hydrating, and Brightening and will be priced ranging from MRP Rs. 299 to Rs. 599.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) launched a unique portfolio of natural Palmolive face care products, including Palmolive Face Foams, Face Gels, Souffle Scrub and Face Masque that will be available across traditional and e-commerce platforms from February 2022. Each product combines natural ingredients with luxurious essential oils to give the best face care regimen the skin deserves.
With its premium face care range, Palmolive urges its consumers to “Say yes to you” by simply prioritizing themselves and their skincare needs. The new Palmolive Face Care range brings premium, natural face care to the modern Indian woman. It comes in Hydrating, Brightening, and Anti Acne ranges that combine exquisite natural ingredients with luxurious essential oils. The product bouquet comprises earthy and mild textures, colors, and fragrances in novel formats—air-whipped foam-based, buttery clay masque, soft souffle scrub and gel based. Together, they make an aromatic and pampering face care experience.
Palmolive’s Hydrating product range has a refreshing combination of the widely known natural cleanser multani mitti, carefully blended with the aromatic lavender essential oil that soothes, deep cleanses and hydrates the skin. This premium range encourages the user to “Say yes to hydration.”
Palmolive’s Brightening products are a perfect mix of the kesar (or saffron) known as an antioxidant and anti-UV agent, and Roman chamomile essential oil known for its soothing and anti-germ properties. Together they help radiate the skin and inspire users to “Say yes to glow” for the look of healthy, well-rested skin.
Palmolive’s Anti Acne portfolio with a herbal mixture of tulsi leaf extract known for its anti-germ property, and lemongrass essential oil known for its deep cleansing property, reduces acne and acne scars while cleansing oily or acne-prone skin. This unique range encourages the user to “Say yes to confidence”.
The foaming face wash comes with indulgent whipped foam with every pump; the souffle scrub comes with a soft, fluffy face scrub with microbeads for gentle exfoliation that protect the skin’s barriers; and the face masque is equipped with a creamy, buttery clay masque for glowing skin.
Completely free of nasty chemicals like parabens, silicones and phthalates, every product in the range proudly wears the tag of “Good for the Planet”. The portfolio is cruelty-free and comes in recyclable containers, ensuring they’re as good for the planet as they are for the users.
Commenting on the launch, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “The Palmolive Face care is the most exciting product innovation in the face category in many years. Palmolive is introducing luxurious Foam Face washes which combine ayurvedic ingredients like Multani Mitti and Tulsi with pampering essential oils like Lavender and Chamomile. In addition, the Palmolive Face care range also includes sensorial Scrubs, Masques and Souffle formats for a fabulous face care regimen.”
The refreshing new range also reflects the company’s evolution by providing skincare products of the highest quality standards with natural ingredients and innovative blends and will be available to consumers.
