Paragon Footwear now available on Swiggy Instamart & Zepto

Paragon, a footwear brand, has expanded into quick commerce platforms by partnering with Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. This move aims to meet the increasing demand for convenient, on-demand footwear. Paragon is responding to the rise in demand for easy access to footwear and the growing focus on style.
In the first phase, Paragon has launched its service in eight key metropolitan markets: Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bangalore, with plans to expand to more cities. This move addresses the growing demand for fast deliveries, providing customers with quick access to essential footwear. By listing products on Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, Paragon aims to make affordable footwear easily accessible to customers.
Sachin Joseph, executive vice president of marketing and IT at Paragon Footwear, stated, “Our expansion at quick commerce platforms has proven to be a perfect fit, as we're uniquely positioned to fulfil the urgent footwear needs of Indian consumers within minutes. The overwhelming consumer engagement we've witnessed in the first phase of launch has been remarkable. With this rapid delivery model Paragon is revolutionising the traditional footwear retail paradigm and is opening new avenues for growth while strengthening our connection with customers.”
The initial product lineup includes slippers, clogs, school shoes, kids' clogs, and some ethnic and PU footwear. Paragon plans to expand its quick commerce presence in northern and eastern markets by introducing casual footwear to meet a wider range of consumer needs.