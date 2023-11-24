Parineeti Chopra-backed Clensta's #Buy1Give1 campaign takes a splash against global water crisis

“When you look at the direction the world is heading towards -- how climate change and growing populations are aggravating the global water crisis, you know that time is running out. If we, as one people, don’t do something about it quickly, it will be too late. Through our new ‘Buy-One Give-One’ campaign, we hope to spread the word that water has to be treated as a scarce and sacred resource. Clensta was born out of this need to show people the better way of living. I launched this company with my waterless range of products and with the new campaign, we take another step forward to strengthen our commitment to sustainability. We are delighted to have the support of Parineeti Chopra to amplify this very important message. We’ve already helped save 1 billion litres of water through our waterless technology. Here’s to a few billions more!” said Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta.