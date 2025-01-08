Park+ launches FASTag-enabled parking system for Maha Kumbh 2025

Park+, an auto-tech super app, today announced the launch of Prayagraja’s first smart parking management system for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. Pilgrims visiting Prayagraj can use the Park+ app to easily discover, book and prepay for a car parking spot at a government approved parking area. Car owners will also be able to use their FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human intervention, a first of its kind initiative in Prayagraj.

The app offers a seamless parking experience with over 30 parking sites around the Araili Ghat area, accommodating up to 5,00,000 vehicles during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Users can easily discover, book, and pre-pay for safe and secure parking at prime locations such as Navprayagam (East & West), Tent City, Agriculture Institute, and Saraswati Hi-Tech City East 1. The app supports FASTag-enabled payments for cars, taxis, and buses, eliminating the need for cash transactions. Additionally, Park+ has partnered with Indian Oil petrol pumps to provide “Prayagraj Ka Sabse Sasta Petrol” exclusively for its app users attending the Maha Kumbh.

The Park+ Experiential Zone at Maha Kumbh 2025 ensures a convenient and secure experience for all pilgrims. With 24x7 security, including CCTV coverage and on-ground guards, visitors can park with confidence. Each parking area is equipped with EV charging stations for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. Pilgrims can enjoy F&B facilities, including a hot cup of chai, along with clean and safe washrooms available at all Park+ locations. To further enhance the experience, medical support staff are present for immediate assistance, and vehicle maintenance stalls are set up to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Commenting on this initiative, Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO, Park+ said, "Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded organizations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with the Kumbh Mela Authority, to bring our smart parking services to Prayagraj. Over 40Cr pilgrims are expected to attend Maha Kumbh and we expect over 25+ lakh cars/vehicles to converge into Prayagraj in these 41 days. Devotees will be able to discover, pre-book and pre-pay for a safe and secure parking spot, on the Park+ App. Additionally our FASTag enabled parking management system also allows car owners to pay for their parking using their FASTag, removing cash transactions completely. Our aim is to remove parking anxiety for all car owners coming to Maha Kumbh and ensure they have a seamless experience.”