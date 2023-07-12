Park+ unveils its new logo to reflect its new brand identity

Commenting on the development, Amit Lakhotia, founder & CEO, Park+ said, “2023 has been a stellar year for us so far, we closed our series C round, grew to over 700+ employees and expanded our footprints to over 50+ cities across India. As part of our evolving nature, we have refreshed our brand logo to reflect our ambitions. As a young, agile, and ambitious brand, we wanted our logo to reflect these qualities. Our refreshed identity reflects all three attributes. We are a young brand- only five years old. We are an agile brand- always on the lookout for a business problem we can solve. We are an ambitious brand- always pushing the envelope to create new milestones. The new refreshed Park+ is just the beginning, 2023 has more in store for all of us.”