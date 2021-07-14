Parle Agro forays into Dairy segment with SMOODH flavoured milk

Speaking about the launch of SMOODH by Parle Agro, Adolfo Orive, President & CEO, Tetra Pak commented, “Tetra Pak’s partnership with Parle Agro has been a partnership of many ‘firsts’, from the first Frooti package that made Tetra Pak a household name in India three decades ago, to being the partners of choice for this pivotal entry into the dairy segment. We’re inspired by the vision they have for the dairy market in India, and with our integrated packaging, processing and services solutions, we are committed to supporting them in taking the category to new heights. In addition, SMOODH is being launched in the TBA 90 Ultra package, which is not just a first in India, but a global first for Tetra Pak. We are truly honored to be part of the Parle Agro story for over three decades and look forward to supporting this new phase of growth.”