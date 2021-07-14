Parle Agro forays into Dairy segment with SMOODH flavoured milk

SMOODH launched in two universally popular consumer flavours - Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel.
India’s multi-category, multi-brand beverage behemoth Parle Agro that has been dominating the fruit-based drinks category in the country for over three decades with iconic Indian beverages, has announced its diversification into the Dairy Category. The move is backed by years of devoted in-depth research and extensive investment in modern and innovative technologies to build a robust dairy infrastructure and introduce novel products to the Indian consumers. With this, Parle Agro is set to dynamically transform the dairy universe in India with innovations and new consumer experiences that haven’t existed in the category before.
Parle Agro makes its entry into the dairy segment with a high quality and premium range of flavoured milk products – SMOODH. With disruption ingrained in the company’s philosophy, SMOODH becomes the only flavoured milk beverage in the market globally, to be available in 85 ml Tetra Pak cartons and priced at only Rs.10. With this offering, Parle Agro is gunning to grow the branded flavoured milk market in India from the current INR 800 crores to INR 5000 crores in the next four years.
SMOODH is a silky, wholesome and delicious flavoured milk beverage available in two universally popular consumer choices, Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel. Created combining the finest quality ingredients and the goodness of milk, this drink is sure to become a new favorite of consumers across all age groups.
Commenting on the launch of SMOODH, Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “Years of dedicated R&D have gone into developing this incredible product. And like all Parle Agro products, I am extremely happy and delighted to finally launch it in the market for our consumers to experience. As one of India’s leading Beverage Companies that has always been led by innovations, it has been a conscious effort to bring Indian consumers high quality and rich in taste products at the best value. SMOODH is in sync with this very vision.”
Elaborating further on the impact that the innovative SMOODH will bring to the beverage industry, Ms. Chauhan added, “SMOODH is a product that can be described as a technological marvel from all aspects – product, quality, price and pack-size. With the immense consumption opportunities that it presents, we are looking to create a substantial dent not just in the beverage category, but in the Rs. 10 Chocolate category as well which is currently an INR 4,300 crore industry.”
SMOODH is the only brand in the flavoured milk category priced at an incredible value of Rs. 10/-. This gives Parle Agro the opportunity to break the pricing barrier, a factor that has hampered the growth of the flavoured milk category in India. The price and pack-size also enables Parle Agro to achieve high penetration and distribution for SMOODH.
SMOODH also meets the need of consumers looking for a quick energy boost or a quick sweet fix, equivalent to that of a Rs. 10 chocolate bite. Thus, with the unique and disruptive pack size and price for a chocolate milk beverage, Smoodh is sure make an impact not only in the flavoured milk category, but in the Rs. 10 chocolate category as well.
Since its soft launch, SMOODH has been seeing almost equal offtake in rural and urban markets, a phenomenon that has never been experienced by existing branded flavoured milk brands in aseptic cartons as they don’t exist in rural markets. With this breakthrough combination in price and pack size, Parle Agro has brilliantly activated almost 80-90% of the rural market for flavoured milk which has never been activated to date, until the launch of SMOODH.
Speaking about the launch of SMOODH by Parle Agro, Adolfo Orive, President & CEO, Tetra Pak commented, “Tetra Pak’s partnership with Parle Agro has been a partnership of many ‘firsts’, from the first Frooti package that made Tetra Pak a household name in India three decades ago, to being the partners of choice for this pivotal entry into the dairy segment. We’re inspired by the vision they have for the dairy market in India, and with our integrated packaging, processing and services solutions, we are committed to supporting them in taking the category to new heights. In addition, SMOODH is being launched in the TBA 90 Ultra package, which is not just a first in India, but a global first for Tetra Pak. We are truly honored to be part of the Parle Agro story for over three decades and look forward to supporting this new phase of growth.”
SMOODH is currently being produced at two manufacturing locations - Mysore and Sitarganj. By the end of 2021, Parle Agro will have added two more manufacturing locations producing SMOODH. The company has invested INR 100 crores for the latest and most advanced manufacturing technologies at their plants to ensure the premium quality of SMOODH is maintained and remains top notch.
(We got this information in a press release).