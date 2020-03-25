Parle Biscuits to donate one crore Parle G Packs every week

Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Biscuits, said, “‘In service of the nation” has been a part of our DNA and Parle G is a very special product that has provided comfort to generations of Indians at various times of national distress. In light of COVID-19 and its devastating economic impact on daily wagers, we have taken a call to provide Parle G packs pan-India through various state distribution channels. We see this as a natural response to the prevailing situation and in line with what Parle-G stands for in the hearts and minds of Indians all over the world.”