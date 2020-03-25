Parle Biscuits to donate one crore Parle G Packs every week

The much loved Parle G biscuits will be released through state depots for free over a period of three weeks and company officials are working closely with the government on the most effective distribution channels.
Parle Biscuits, India’s leading biscuit and confectionery manufacturer, today announced they will donate ONE CRORE Parle G packet every week of the current lockdown. Parle, in this unprecedented time of national crisis is ready to join hands with the Government of India and play a part in easing the difficulty of those who have lost their daily income.
The much loved Parle G biscuits will be released through state depots for free over a period of three weeks and company officials are working closely with the government on the most effective distribution channels.
This initiative is a continuation of the rich legacy of Parle G in service of the nation, as an essential source of energy during wartime and natural calamities, earning it the moniker of Bharat Ka Apna Biscuit. Parle G biscuits were made widely available during floods in Kerala, Chennai and Maharashtra. Parle G biscuits for many decades have also been the go-to energy snack for the Indian armed forces be it while manning our borders or when engaged in combat situations such as Kargil War.
Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Biscuits, said, “‘In service of the nation” has been a part of our DNA and Parle G is a very special product that has provided comfort to generations of Indians at various times of national distress. In light of COVID-19 and its devastating economic impact on daily wagers, we have taken a call to provide Parle G packs pan-India through various state distribution channels. We see this as a natural response to the prevailing situation and in line with what Parle-G stands for in the hearts and minds of Indians all over the world.”