Parle extends partnership with Celebrity Cricket League for tenth season

Commenting on the same, Mayank Shah, vice president, Parle Products, said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Celebrity Cricket League for its tenth season. Our collaboration brings together the love for cricket and the joy of indulging in Parle products. This edition we are celebrating the passionate supporters of the game with our 12th Man campaign and print around 15 Crore specially branded packs with CCL Player images. We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the spectator experience for fans worldwide.”