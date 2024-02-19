Parle extends partnership with Celebrity Cricket League for tenth season

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
For the seventh time as the co-presenting sponsor, Parle, under its brand Parle 20-20, is set to launch the 'Parle 12th Man' initiative.
Parle Products, manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, has extended its partnership with Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), India's T20 Cricket by the film industry (Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam), for its upcoming tenth season.
For about seven seasons, Parle and CCL have built a relationship on shared values of passion, talent, and innovation. As the co-presenting sponsor, Parle, through its brand Parle 20-20 has planned a initiative called 'Parle 12th Man', where Parle 20-20 customers will get a unique and lifetime opportunity to be a part of their favourite CCL teams across India. To activate this, Parle has printed around 15 crore biscuit packets carrying actor-player images from CCL.
Commenting on the same, Mayank Shah, vice president, Parle Products, said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Celebrity Cricket League for its tenth season. Our collaboration brings together the love for cricket and the joy of indulging in Parle products. This edition we are celebrating the passionate supporters of the game with our 12th Man campaign and print around 15 Crore specially branded packs with CCL Player images. We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the spectator experience for fans worldwide.”
Speaking on the continued partnership, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, founder, Celebrity Cricket League, said, “We are happy to have Parle as the Co- Presenting Sponsor for the tenth season of CCL. Parle has been a committed partner for CCL over the seven seasons sharing our passion towards talent and the spirit of cricket. With their continued support, CCL is scaling and we are looking forward to our biggest season this year.”
CCL kicked off the tenth season with a spectacular show in Dubai, on February 2, 2024, in the heart of the global metropolis, projecting this season’s promo on the magnificent Burj Khalifa.
The league starts on February 23 in Sharjah, continuing for another three weekends in India with 20 action-packed and entertaining matches that appeal to a wide audience cohort beyond cricket fans. The tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema along with multiple regional channels.