"Parle is the most chosen brand in India": Kantar's Brand Footprint 2020 report

1) Five new brands joined the billion CRP club this year: Dabur, Vim, Sunfeast, Brooke Bond and Patanjali. Twenty-one brands made it to this group in 2019, compared to 16 in both 2018 and 2017.

2) Over two-thirds of the top 50 brands are of Indian origin (36), while the global figure stands at 14.

3) Global brands (29 per cent) have shown 1.8x growth compared to Indian origin brands (16 per cent).

4) Consumers are making significantly more choices this year, leading to a significantly better CRP performance by brands (57 per cent of the brands recorded growing CRPs).

5) Bigger brands find better growth and follow the 'golden rule', brands grow faster by growing penetration.

6) Colgate is the highest penetrated brand, at 88 per cent.

7) Surf Excel has a consistent CRP growth rate at +20 per cent, scoring 1,566 million CRP.

8) Fifty-eight brands saw a penetration gain of one per cent or more. Leading the category is Ponds at 5.8 per cent, followed by Harpic (4.8 per cent), Comfort (4.5 per cent). One per cent penetration gain adds an extra 2.9 million shoppers to the brand.

9) In the food category, Britannia clearly charts out a success story as the second-most chosen brand, seventh highest penetrated brand, with a household penetration at 67.6 per cent. While Aashirvaad saw a surge with four per cent penetration increase and +55 per cent CRP growth.

10) Within homecare, Surf Excel marks +48 per cent CRP growth, while recording +3.4 per cent penetration increase, closely followed by Vim at +44 per cent CRP growth and +3.2 per cent penetration.

11) Dabur comes out strong in the personal care and food category with +34 per cent CRP growth, making it the fifth-most chosen beauty and health brand in India with a 70 per cent household penetration.