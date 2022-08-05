Parle Products introduces breakfast snacking with Hide & Seek Fills

Speaking on the launch, Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “Kids segment is one of the most interesting verticals for any consumer goods company as they seek novelty and out of the box offerings. Customers are constantly looking to try new, delightful options, and Parle Products wants to expand that robust consumer ecosystem while meeting every demand. As a result, we've made a space on the shelf for a breakfast option that will satisfy both taste and function. The TVC shows how the product's crispy texture and melt-in-your-mouth sensation would make consumers love to have "Hide & Seek Fills," which are a delightful experience and a fun alternative to breakfast or as a delicious snack at any time.”