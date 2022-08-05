Parle Products introduces breakfast snacking with Hide & Seek Fills

The new TVC emphasizes company’s focus on creating a unique blend of breakfast time snack.
Parle Products, India’s leading biscuits, snacks and confectionery manufacturer, has launched a new TVC for Parle Hide and Seek Choco Fills Breakfast cereal. The classroom campaign resonates with the millennial generation who prefers to have snacks on the go. The breakfast cereal with its crispy and melt-in-your-mouth experience incites a luxurious experience wherein consumers will love to have ‘Hide & Seek Fills' as an anytime indulgent snack or a fun breakfast option, with or without milk.
Launched in 2021, as a new category addition to Parle Products, Hide & Seek Fills is a part of their Parle Platina range. Being a premium brand with strong brand equity across the country, it is synonymous to an indulgent chocolate experience. The novel breakfast cereal will continue the renowned rich chocolate experience established by Hide & Seek, India's first-of-its-kind iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies. The product will leverage opportunities in the kids snacking market by providing 50% premium chocolate filling to satisfy hunger pangs, thereby emerging as a go-to option for immediate breakfast needs and quick sumptuous snacks. The product is available in SKUs of Rs 10 & Rs 140.
Speaking on the launch, Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “Kids segment is one of the most interesting verticals for any consumer goods company as they seek novelty and out of the box offerings. Customers are constantly looking to try new, delightful options, and Parle Products wants to expand that robust consumer ecosystem while meeting every demand. As a result, we've made a space on the shelf for a breakfast option that will satisfy both taste and function. The TVC shows how the product's crispy texture and melt-in-your-mouth sensation would make consumers love to have "Hide & Seek Fills," which are a delightful experience and a fun alternative to breakfast or as a delicious snack at any time.”