Parle Products retains most chosen FMCG brand spot on Kantar Brand Footprint ranking

Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products round up the top five spots.
Parle Products is India's most chosen FMCG brand, as per Kantar India's 2022 Brand Footprint report. Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products follow Parle Products in order of popularity.
The annual report, which is now in its 10th year, ranks the most chosen FMCG brands based on consumer reach points. CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.
As per the report, Parle Products has a CRP score of 6,531 million and holds the top spot for a record 10th year in a row, followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products with CRP scores of 5,561 million, 5,370 million, 4,506 million and 2,723 million respectively.
K Ramakrishnan, MD South Asia, worldpanel division at Kantar, says, “Parle Products has been the number one brand for all editions of brand footprint, which shows the extent of penetration as well as the extent of frequency the list of brands has caught.”
The report states that the bigger the brand, the faster the growth. Big brands (with over 61% penetration levels) grew the fastest, with over 8% growth in 2021 over 2020.
The report also revealed that Haldiram’s has joined the billion CRP club and has entered the top 25 at number 24. The report mentions that dishwash soap brand Vim, from the house of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), achieved the biggest penetration gain over 2020 and gained the most shoppers in 2021.
Growth in CRPs
Overall, CRPs have increased from 89 billion to 98 billion, with the growth rate going up from 3% in 2020 to 9% in 2021. This growth in CRPs is driven by food, health & beauty and beverages categories. As Ramakrishnan points out, last year, the CRP growth had been very low, fundamentally because of the COVID pandemic.
Ramakrishnan says, “Consumer’s choice is the ultimate strength test for a brand. Choice is a function of penetration as well as frequency, and this year, as consumers returned to the marketplace in droves after tightening their purses in the previous year, frequency jumped significantly, which is reflected in the big jumps most brands took in their CRPs.”
Success mantra
As revealed in the Kantar report, one of the biggest factors that work for brands is the fact that they are reaching out to a large number of people, as their distribution is helping in building their penetration. Second is the pack play that brands continue to hold on to.
Ramakrishnan explains, “By offering appropriate lower pack sizes, brands can get more people as trialists and can also improve their frequency.”