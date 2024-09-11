Patanjali is the title sponsor for Uttarakhand Premier League 2024

Mahim Verma, secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to have Patanjali as our Title Sponsor for UPL 2024. Their support is a boost for all of us, and it reflects their commitment to the people of Uttarakhand and to the sport of cricket. Patanjali's backing will undoubtedly give the tournament a major boost and help in developing future cricket stars from the region. We look forward to an exciting season ahead."