Patanjali launches first-ever Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19

The medicine has a 100% recovery rate within 3-7 days and 0% death rate.
"Corona's first Ayurvedic, clinically-controlled, trial-based, evidence-based medicine.... is ready," claimed Baba Ramdev he launched the kit at a conference on Tuesday (June 23, 2020).
The yoga guru and founder of Patanjali claimed the medicine 'Coronil' has a 100% recovery rate within 3-7 days and 0% death rate. He also stated that all scientific parameters were followed during the development of the medicine and added that he and the company have answers to all questions that may arise about this cure.
This news comes at a time when companies across the world have invested millions to develop a vaccine. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, is optimistic that the world will have a vaccine for Covid-19 by early next year according to news18.com
On June 20, 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive regulatory approval for oral antiviral Favipiravir, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.
The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication for INR 103/tablet, with recommended dose being 1800 mg twice daily on day 1, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to day 14.