Paul & Shark ropes in KL Rahul as global ambassador

Italian clothing brand Paul & Shark has named Indian cricketer KL Rahul its first-ever global ambassador. Rahul will represent the brand's vision of luxury, adventure, and modern style. KL Rahul joins the rank of the international sporting ambassadors of Paul & Shark.

The campaign featuring KL Rahul will go live on May 2, 2025 across Paul & Shark’s global platforms and KL Rahul’s Instagram, with a special focus on India—a key market in the brand’s international distribution network.

Paul & Shark CEO Andrea Dini shares: “Paul & Shark has always stood for authenticity, adventure, and luxury. KL Rahul’s journey as an athlete, his international appeal, and his distinct sense of style makes him a natural extension of our brand’s values. This partnership is not just about fashion—it’s about celebrating a way of life that merges sport, travel, and contemporary elegance.”

KL Rahul adds: “Paul & Shark just gets my style. The brand is effortless, sharp, and never trying too hard. It stands for quality and quiet confidence, which is exactly how I see fashion too. Being the first Indian to represent them globally makes it even more special, it feels like the kind of partnership that just fits.”

As part of this partnership, Paul & Shark has launched its Spring/Summer 2025 collection with KL Rahul as the face of the campaign. The collection blends luxury materials like silk, linen, and cashmere with high-performance technologies, including the Typhoon membrane. It focuses on combining quality, functionality, and style.

