Payments app PhonePe launches Life Insurance plans, adds new ‘Insurance’ section

Commenting on the launch, Gunjan Ghai, VP and Head of Insurance at PhonePe said, “Insurance as a product has remained largely unpenetrated in India especially in the geographies, age and income groups that need it the most. Prohibitive costs of creating awareness and then the cost and effort of distributing the right ticket size term insurance product are largely responsible for this issue. We at PhonePe are excited to partner with ICICI Prudential to help solve this problem and also to help our user base with a unique product specially tailored for their needs.”