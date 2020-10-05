Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers

The move comes a few weeks after Google briefly removed Paytm from its Play Store for violating its gambling and online casino policies.
Leading digital payments and technology platform Paytm just announced the launch of its Android Mini App Store. The mobile app store is aimed at Indian developers to enable distribution of their products. Mini apps are a custom-built mobile websites that provide an app-like experience without having to download them. This would further consume less data and phone memory.
Paytm is also providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and cards to their users.
The move comes a few weeks after Google briefly removed Paytm from its Play Store. The financial services app, saw itself and its Paytm First Games (PFG) fantasy app removed from Google’s Play Store on September 18 for violating its gambling and online casino policies.
Google has also been facing protests from Indian developers for its plan to charge 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases on its Play Store.
As per the Paytm team, the digital infrastructure will enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps which can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. The company provides Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account and UPI at zero charges and levies a 2% charge for other instruments like credit cards.
Paytm Mini App Store offers direct access to discover, browse and pay without downloading or installing separate apps. More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program. It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users. This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in the month of September.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm said, "I am proud that we are today launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer. Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option."