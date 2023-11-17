Paytm se ONDC is the ecommerce partner for Bigg Boss season 17, launches new logo for the network

Paytm app was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.

Paytm se ONDC Spokesperson said, "As an ecommerce partner for Bigg Boss season 17, we aim to tap into a larger customer base. We have been enabling a seamless, secure and convenient online shopping experience for users with amazing offers across top brands. We are committed to build the ONDC Network and work towards bringing enhanced value to the consumers."