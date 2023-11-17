Paytm se ONDC is the ecommerce partner for Bigg Boss season 17, launches new logo for the network

Paytm app was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.
Paytm E-commerce (PEPL) has partnered with Bigg Boss season 17 as ecommerce partner through Paytm se ONDC Network. The company has also launched a new logo of 'Paytm se ONDC Network'. Users avail exciting discounts and exclusive deals on Paytm se ONDC across categories including food & beverage, grocery, home & kitchen, fashion, electronics, health & wellness, and beauty & personal care.
Paytm app was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.
Paytm se ONDC Spokesperson said, "As an ecommerce partner for Bigg Boss season 17, we aim to tap into a larger customer base. We have been enabling a seamless, secure and convenient online shopping experience for users with amazing offers across top brands. We are committed to build the ONDC Network and work towards bringing enhanced value to the consumers."
Paytm app also drives flexibility of payments for consumers with Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, Paytm Postpaid, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit cards and credit cards.
Backed by the Government of India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been created to democratise the existing ecommerce ecosystem of the country. Since its launch in Bengaluru, ONDC has expanded its presence to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot and Lucknow.