Paytm partners with “Jugjugg Jeeyo”

First-time Paytm UPI users can get Jugjugg Jeeyo movie voucher of flat ₹150 from June 22 to June 28 by transferring ₹5 to any mobile number. Users can redeem the vouchers while booking Jugjugg Jeeyo movie tickets through the Paytm app. As part of the partnership, actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together will feature in a video to promote the offer.