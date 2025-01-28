Pee Safe becomes health & wellbeing partner for National Games 2025

Pee Safe has been announced as the ‘Health & Wellbeing Partner’ for the 38th National Games 2025. The partnership focuses on sustainability, women's health, and menstrual hygiene. Scheduled from January 28 to February 14, 2025, the Games will host over 10,000 participants, including 4,500+ women athletes, competing in more than 30 categories and 45+ events. The event will also prioritise sustainability with medals made from e-waste and the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials.

Menstrual hygiene will be a focus at the National Games. Pee Safe will provide biodegradable sanitary pads, toilet seat sanitizers, and biodegradable tampons in every female athlete's kit. The brand will also conduct workshops and training sessions to educate women athletes about menstrual hygiene and address taboos surrounding menstruation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Amit Sinha, IPS, Special Principal Secretary - Sports, and CEO National Games Secretariat highlighted: “We are delighted to welcome Pee Safe as the Hygiene Partner for the National Games, Uttarakhand 2025. For the first time, menstrual hygiene takes centre stage as a key agenda in the Games. Pee Safe’s support in providing high-quality sanitary products will ensure that women athletes have access to essential hygiene resources, allowing them to perform at their best without worry. This collaboration also aligns with our commitment to sustainability, as Pee Safe’s biodegradable products contribute to an eco-friendly approach. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for inclusivity, awareness and sustainability in Indian sports.”

Adding to this, Sunaina Kumari, chairperson, GTCC said “I am delighted to learn about this collaboration, which places a much-needed focus on women’s menstrual health during the National Games Uttarakhand 2025. This initiative not only ensures that women athletes have access to essential hygiene resources but also sets an important precedent for future sporting events to prioritize the health and well-being of women participants. Such steps reflect a progressive and inclusive approach to sports, and I am proud to see this becoming a part of the Games’ ethos.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe stated “At Pee Safe, we believe in creating a healthier and more confident India. Our partnership with the National Games 2025 marks a historic moment where women’s health and hygiene are being prioritized alongside excellence in sports. By providing biodegradable products and initiating menstrual hygiene sessions, we aim to empower our young female athletes while ensuring sustainability. We are honoured to collaborate with the Games to ‘Make Red Green’ and foster an inclusive future for sports and health.”