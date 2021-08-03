PeeSafe expands FURR female grooming brand with new products

The line now includes hair colour, acne patches, and an organic stretch mark removal oil.
Earlier in March 2021, PeeSafe introduced a range called FURR. The FURR range included a hair removal cream, and a bikini line and body shaving razor and but the company hinted at plans to expand into a wide range of products for all humans.
Surely enough, the company has come forth and introduced a range of new products under the FURR line. This includes natural hair colour shampoo, an oil to help reduce skin wrinkles and pigmentation, and colloidal acne patches.
With the introduction of this product, the hair colour takes on the likes of L'Oreal and Garnier, who's hair colour is more widely used. Homegrown brand Nykaa also introduced acne patches recently. Acne patches are small pieces of sticky paper one can put over an acne breakout to ensure that it goes away quickly.