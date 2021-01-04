Pee Safe goes to market with female condoms

The brand announced its foray into the female condoms category in a bid to address the fairly small market in India.
Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand is eyeing a transformation in the way India perceives contraceptives. The brand announced its foray into the female condoms category, thereby challenging stereotypes around contraceptive use among women and addressing a market that has so far been non-existent.
Studies suggest that the female condom is a dual protection tool for both prevention of HIV/ AIDS transmission and unwanted or unplanned pregnancies. Currently, there is a huge lack of awareness about these in India. By launching the female condoms, Pee Safe aims to bring about a shift in preference among Indian women and offer them the benefit of uninterrupted pleasure without other worries.
According to Technavio, the APAC region is set to be the fastest growing region for female condoms with India and China being the driving forces. The global market size for this product category is approximately 800 million.
Pee Safe has always taken the unconventional approach towards breaking taboos and stigma around issues surrounding women. Be it personal or menstrual hygiene or introducing and creating awareness around sustainable period and sanitation products, Pee Safe has been a forerunner. It was also one of the first few brands to have created a buzz around menstrual cups and encouraged women to use it.
Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said, “The female population today is woke and aware of their rights, including those related to hygiene and sexual health. Internet penetration has further influenced buying behavior. Our aim is to not only address this segment but also ensure that we play a part in preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like AIDS. Pee Safe is a brand that is continuously striving to address the needs of its TG through new and innovative products and awareness campaigns.”
Pee Safe’s female condoms are relatively simple to use and can be worn for up to 8 hours, thereby promising uninterrupted pleasure for both partners. The condom must be inserted before any contact occurs between the vagina and the partner’s body to prevent any infections.
Pee Safe has been advocating the cause of personal hygiene since 2013. Over the years, the brand has created market leadership in various product segments and has developed goodwill and trust amongst its consumer base. The brand’s products are currently available in modern trade, general stores, airports, organized stores across 50+ cities, online at www.peesafe.com and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.
Since inception, Pee Safe has diversified into products including eco-friendly Sanitary Pads, Organic Cotton Tampons, Menstrual Cups, Panty Liners, Natural Intimate Washes, Wipes and Sweat Pads for both men and women, and Pollution Safe Anti-Pollution Dust Masks. Pee Safe has also launched its products in the subcontinent region and plans to expand its reach globally in the next five years.