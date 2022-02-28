"People love the twists but sometimes I don't want to write a twist": Ramki

Ramki may amaze us with his smart twists and turns but his stories are not written on a whim. “I work on it and put in a fair amount of work,” he admits and goes on to remark that sometimes people feel there is more but I bring it to an end. “Moving from one tweet to other, cues of the plus sign. I keep dropping tweets, and now people are trying to predict what's going to happen, I am playing a game with reader…”