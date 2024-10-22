Pepper Content launches Pepper Creative for agile brand content solutions

Pepper Content has launched Pepper Creative, a new unit designed to enhance brand content creation and execution. This initiative introduces a flexible, on-demand model that integrates with existing marketing structures.

The team is led by Sahil Siddiqui as global creative head, with key contributions from Sneha Iyer (AVP revenue), Rishabh Shekhar (co-founder), and Kishan Panpalia (founding team member). Pepper Creative aims to provide agile and tailored solutions for marketing teams, positioning itself as a significant player in enterprise content solutions.

Pepper Creative is designed for marketing leaders seeking fast, scalable, and cost-effective content production. Its managed marketplace model enables brands to create custom creative teams that align with their specific needs.

Operating as dedicated content studios, these five-person teams integrate with a brand's internal operations and function as in-house agencies. This structure provides strategic oversight and access to advanced creative solutions, allowing brands to scale content production quickly and efficiently while ensuring high quality.

"We’re not just stacking up another creative agency on the pile—we’re here to give advertising services a serious glow-up," says Sahil Siddiqui. "Think of us as that friend who’s always got the best gadgets and the coolest dance moves: we mix cutting-edge technology with smooth moves to whip up solutions that are as fresh as they are effective. It’s where creativity meets strategy and they appreciate each other’s company immensely."

Pepper Creative has already begun collaborating with brands such as ITC, Unilever, Mankind, Britannia, Marico, HDFC Bank, DSP Mutual Funds, and Flipkart over various projects.

"Pepper Creative solves the problems traditional agencies no longer address- speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency," says Anirudh Singla, founder and CEO of Pepper Content. "We’re helping brands transform into full-fledged content companies, powered by dedicated teams and creative talent."

"Sahil’s unique vision brings together creativity and measurable business outcomes," says Singla. "Under his leadership, Pepper Creative will deliver a seamless experience for brands- combining strategic creativity with a managed marketplace to drive meaningful impact."

"We’re all about content transformation, turning business questions into creative answers with a mix of strategic mischief and a doctor-prescribed dose of ‘let’s see what happens.’ With our agile teams and a knack for the unexpected, we’re here to set new rules, break a few old ones, and see just how much fun we can stir up while we’re at it," mentions Siddiqui.

Pepper Creative provides comprehensive content solutions, including performance marketing creatives and large-scale campaigns, allowing brands to manage all content creation through a single partner. Its content transformation capabilities help brands remain competitive in today's omnichannel environment.

"Our goal is to become the world’s largest content company, powering every piece of content created," concludes Singla. "Pepper Creative is central to that journey—helping brands tell stories that inspire and deliver lasting impact."