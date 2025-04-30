Pepperfry products now available in Zepto for 10-minute delivery

Pepperfry has launched a new campaign called ‘Hauntingly Fast with Zepto’ to promote the fast delivery of its home essentials through the Zepto platform. The campaign uses humour to show how quick delivery can address everyday home needs.

The film features a scenario where a ghost tries to scare a woman using a table lamp, only for it to break in the chaos. Thinking fast, the woman orders a candle from Pepperfry on Zepto. Delivered in just 10 minutes, the candle becomes the ghost’s new prop to continue haunting.

Through its partnership with Zepto, Pepperfry will offer a selection of home decor and daily-use essentials with delivery in under 10 minutes. The move aims to improve accessibility and convenience for customers needing quick solutions for everyday home needs.

Speaking about the collaboration, Archana K., lead, brand marketing at Pepperfry, said, “At Pepperfry, we’ve always focused on making great design more accessible, and this partnership with Zepto is a natural extension of that commitment. In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are looking for both quality and convenience, and we’re thrilled to be delivering on both fronts. Whether it’s a planned purchase or a spontaneous requirement, our goal is to ensure that Pepperfry’s home essentials are never out of reach.”