Pepsi and HUEMN celebrate the spirit of Youth with Swag

Speaking on the collaboration, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi is a brand that has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. This new generation is armed with swag or an inherent confidence in their own abilities. They are not afraid to express themselves and Fashion has always been an important tool through which they can express their identities. Our collaboration with HUEMN is our commitment to celebrate this very philosophy.”