Pepsi announces global female football ambassadors

Pepsi has announced a new lineup of female global ambassadors ahead of the summer football season. Existing ambassador Leah Williamson is joined by Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Farah Jefry. Pepsi, involved in football for 50 years, is now focusing on emerging players set to make an impact globally. The new ambassadors have collectively made over 260 international appearances.
Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner from Spain, is the first to join. She is widely recognised for her achievements in international football.
Alexia Putellas, commented: "This is going to be a summer to remember, and to do it as a part of the Pepsi family is amazing. Our game is the fastest growing sport in the world, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have coming up."
English forward Lauren James, known for her strong performances with the national team, also joins the roster.
Lauren James, commented: "Joining the Pepsi family as a global ambassador, and sharing the spotlight with so many incredible athletes is an absolute honour. Get excited for our campaign when it hits the screens."
JNorway’s Caroline Graham Hansen, a Ballon d'Or Féminin nominee, has been added for her consistent international impact.
Caroline Graham Hansen, commented: "I'm thrilled to be part of the global Pepsi family, alongside so many incredible names. We're seeing our game reach new heights, and Pepsi's support is going to help to bring that excitement to fans everywhere."
Saudi Arabia’s Farah Jefry, top scorer in the inaugural Saudi women’s league, joins as the final addition.
Farah Jefry, commented: “Pepsi's legacy with football icons is legendary, and I'm still pinching myself. Joining the incredible roster and being part of its next chapter is a dream come true.”
Recent additions include Denmark’s Signe Bruun and Josefine Hasbo, Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Switzerland’s Nadine Riesen and Riola Xhemaili, and Portugal’s Jéssica Silva and Tatiana Pinto.
PepsiCo has reinforced its support for women’s football by renewing its partnership with UEFA Women’s Football through 2030. The brand continues to back the sport’s growth, aiming to inspire players, fans, and communities worldwide.
Cathy Graham Kidd, senior marketing director at Pepsi, commented: "Our new ambassadors are not only incredible players, but have a thirst for more, a drive to succeed. That makes them one of a kind. The women’s game has rapidly become a global passion point and is gripping audiences across the world with unbeatable entertainment, incredible fan experiences and inspirational players.”
“For decades, Pepsi has redefined football culture. Now, we’re writing the next chapter by championing the unstoppable rise of women’s football and shining the global spotlight on these players. We are dedicated to supercharging the ever-growing global sporting phenomenon, bringing billions worldwide closer to the game, whilst drawing in a new generation of fans.”
To celebrate the newest members of the Pepsi squad - and the brand’s existing roster of football ambassadors around the world – four one-of-a-kind murals and displays have been created to pay homage to the players. James’ and Williamson’s faces will take over London skylines in Chelsea and Holloway Road, Putellas’ in Mollet del Vallès, and Graham Hansen’s in Oslo. Each design is bursting with the passion, energy and unstoppable nature of each athlete.
