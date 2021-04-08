Pepsi turns a shade yellow; introduces mango-flavoured cola

A mix of cola and the tropical fruit, it’s the beverage giant’s first permanent flavoured cola in five years.
Pepsi, the cola giant has unveiled ‘Pepsi Mango’, its first new permanent flavoured cola in five years. It’s available in regular and sugar-free variants and available in the United States as of now.
To support the launch, Pepsi created a new national TV commercial which will also run digitally.
"Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting flavours, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Pepsi Mango. Our team has created a surprisingly perfect match with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi cola with the flavour of a sweet, juicy mango," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi.
"Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year," he added.