PepsiCo India commits over 4.5 lakh meals to the families affected by COVID-19

PepsiCo India, along with the global food and beverage company’s philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Smile Foundation today flagged off a program to provide 4.5 lakh meals to the underprivileged communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. The program was flagged off by Mr. Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries, Mining and Marathi Language, Maharashtra with the support of the local administration.
This initiative is a part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHope global program under which PepsiCo has committed to distribute over 10 million meals to communities most impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak. These meals are being distributed in partnership with Smile Foundation, Akshaya Patra Foundation & CII Foundation across India.
Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries, Mining and Marathi Language, Maharashtra, said, “We greatly appreciate PepsiCo India’s willingness to feed the vulnerable people in Mumbai who have been badly affected by Coronavirus. The pandemic has impacted livelihoods of marginalized communities and therefore initiatives such as these go a long way in helping these communities. We sincerely appeal to all other corporates and privileged citizens to come forward to help in these unprecedented times.”
Ahmed ElSheikh, president, PepsiCo India, said, “Providing meals to the communities impacted by coronavirus pandemic is the most critical requirement. PepsiCo India would like to thank all the stakeholders for supporting our #GiveMealsGiveHope global program. The initiative has enabled us to reach out to underserved families and communities within Mumbai. We are in this together and will continue to do our best to serve the Nation in these challenging times.”
Santanu Mishra, executive trustee and co-founder Smile Foundation, said, “We are happy to partner with PepsiCo India for a meal distribution program in Mumbai. Through this initiative, we will be distributing meals to people who are most affected due to COVID19. We appreciate PepsiCo India partnership with Smile Foundation during these testing times, making relief work possible to some of the most vulnerable sections of the society not only in distressed urban pockets but also in the remotest corners of the country.”
Over 1.1 million meals are being distributed in the State of Maharashtra as part of GiveMealsGiveHope program.