PepsiCo India commits over 4.5 lakh meals to the families affected by COVID-19

Santanu Mishra, executive trustee and co-founder Smile Foundation, said, “We are happy to partner with PepsiCo India for a meal distribution program in Mumbai. Through this initiative, we will be distributing meals to people who are most affected due to COVID19. We appreciate PepsiCo India partnership with Smile Foundation during these testing times, making relief work possible to some of the most vulnerable sections of the society not only in distressed urban pockets but also in the remotest corners of the country.”

Over 1.1 million meals are being distributed in the State of Maharashtra as part of GiveMealsGiveHope program.