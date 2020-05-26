PepsiCo India partners with Dunzo to launch exclusive LAY’S and Kurkure e-stores

In a bid to connect customers with their favourite brand, PepsiCo India has announced its partnership with Dunzo, an on-demand delivery service, to enable last-mile delivery of its food brands - LAY’S, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker. By tapping the ‘Daily Grocery’ on Dunzo’s app, customers can visit the LAY’S E-store and get these products delivered within an hour of ordering. The initiative has currently been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru and will eventually expand to 4 more cities across Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur.