PepsiCo India partners with Dunzo to launch exclusive LAY’S and Kurkure e-stores

Starting with Bengaluru, the services will soon expand to Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Jaipur.
In a bid to connect customers with their favourite brand, PepsiCo India has announced its partnership with Dunzo, an on-demand delivery service, to enable last-mile delivery of its food brands - LAY’S, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker. By tapping the ‘Daily Grocery’ on Dunzo’s app, customers can visit the LAY’S E-store and get these products delivered within an hour of ordering. The initiative has currently been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru and will eventually expand to 4 more cities across Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur.
Delivery of the products can be done in various combos as well as on À la carte, depending on product availability. The E-store opening timings will depend on the guidelines issued by the respective State Governments.
PepsiCo India and Dunzo are taking extra safety and hygiene precautions during both, pick up of stock directly from distributors and delivery at the consumer’s end. Dunzo’s delivery partners are being equipped with masks and are practicing regular hand hygiene along with regular temperature checks. All transactions are cashless ensuring zero contact delivery.
Dilen Gandhi, senior director, marketing – foods category, PepsiCo India said, “The tie-up with Dunzo will further strengthen our ‘Direct-to-Customer’ initiative and provide our products at the customers’ doorstep. By complying with the safety norms of social distancing and contactless delivery, we want to ensure that our consumers have uninterrupted and safe access to our products.”
Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo, said, “Across the country, there is a demand for essentials and Dunzo’s delivery partners are enabling people to stay home while ensuring their needs are met. Partnership with PepsiCo India will give users access to the products they love while maintaining the highest quality of safety standards in the packaging as well as the delivery of these essential products.”
PepsiCo India has launched this initiative to join in India’s fight against coronavirus by tapping this distribution channel to make sure that its consumers get its food brands at their doorstep.