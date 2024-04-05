PepsiCo introduces bubly burst sparkling water available in various fruit flavours

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company will kick off a 360-degree campaign to drive awareness with a TVC advertisement and social, digital, and eCommerce support.
On March 19, 2024, FMCG company PepsiCo introduced a brand-new product - bubly burst. According to the company, the new bubly burst is a flavour-forward, lightly sweetened sparkling water beverage with bold fruit flavours, bright colors, zero added sugar, and minimal calories.
The new bubly burst is available in six flavours: Triple Berry, Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Tangerine, Cherry Lemonade, and Tropical Punch. All flavours contain just 10 calories or less, with no added sugar, and are packaged in 100% recycled PET, single-serve 16.9-ounce bottles.
“Since we created and launched the bubly brand six years ago, bubly has taken the sparkling water category by storm – skyrocketing to the #1 brand in awareness, and the #1 most preferred sparkling water brand in the marketplace1. As the category has become more mainstream, new consumers are coming into the space looking for solutions that have a stronger and slightly sweeter taste than a typical sparkling water, while maintaining many of the same credentials that the sparkling water category is known for today. That is what bubly burst is bringing to the table – sparkling water with a delicious burst of fruit flavor, all brought about in a way that only the bubly brand can,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer – Pepsi and Sparkling Water in a statement.
“We are confident in the strength of the bubly brand to stretch into this new space, providing consumers with the same fun and playful energy they love and have come to expect from bubly. The launch of bubly burst is a big bet for our organisation that will truly accelerate bubly's growth to entirely new heights while expanding its consumer base as the brand continues to assert its leadership role within the sparkling water category,” he adds.
bubly burst will be available nationwide in grocery, gas, and convenience stores, as well as online. The company will kick off a 360-degree integrated campaign to drive awareness with a TVC advertisement and social, digital, and eCommerce support.