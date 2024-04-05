PepsiCo introduces bubly burst sparkling water available in various fruit flavours

“Since we created and launched the bubly brand six years ago, bubly has taken the sparkling water category by storm – skyrocketing to the #1 brand in awareness, and the #1 most preferred sparkling water brand in the marketplace1. As the category has become more mainstream, new consumers are coming into the space looking for solutions that have a stronger and slightly sweeter taste than a typical sparkling water, while maintaining many of the same credentials that the sparkling water category is known for today. That is what bubly burst is bringing to the table – sparkling water with a delicious burst of fruit flavor, all brought about in a way that only the bubly brand can,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer – Pepsi and Sparkling Water in a statement.