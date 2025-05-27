PepsiCo named official partner of Formula 1

Formula 1® and PepsiCo are delighted to announce a multi-year agreement that will see PepsiCo become an Official Partner of the sport until 2030. The partnership brings together Formula 1 and PepsiCo products such as Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos.

PepsiCo plans to engage fans beyond race venues through on-pack promotions, digital content, and co-branded products. The partnership includes access to Formula 1 Fan Zones and rights to create limited edition merchandise.

Sting Energy will join Formula 1 as its official energy drink. As PepsiCo’s flagship energy brand, Sting has seen rapid global growth across key markets such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Vietnam.

Gatorade will become the official partner of F1 Sprint, starting at Spa-Francorchamps later this year and continuing in Austin, São Paulo, and Qatar. Sprint weekends have seen average TV viewership increase by 10% compared to non-Sprint weekends. The partnership connects the brand with a format focused on competitive racing.

Doritos has been named the official savoury snack partner of Formula 1. The partnership includes global activation rights to promote the brand to fans both at events and through media.

From 2026, PepsiCo’s soft drink and snack products will be supplied at all Formula 1 Grands Prix. The company will also use its retail network to promote F1 through themed packaging, point-of-sale materials, and promotions.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said, “Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands. A sparkling union that will bring together tradition and innovation, generating excitement, entertainment and unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers around the world. PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal community. With a long-lasting history of creativity and ability to celebrate the fun and special moments in life, PepsiCo is the ideal partner to share unique moments along our journey.”

Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer, international beverages, PepsiCo, said, “This landmark partnership with Formula 1 represents a perfect fusion of two global powerhouses that share a passion for creating extraordinary fan experiences. Formula 1's unmatched global platform and tremendous growth trajectory align perfectly with our ambitions to accelerate our brands – particularly Sting Energy – on the world stage. Together, we'll deliver bold, innovative experiences that connect with drivers and fans at race venues and well beyond, while also supporting Formula 1's continued expansion to new audiences worldwide in markets where PepsiCo and Sting have a strong presence.”