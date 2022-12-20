Pepsico's Aquafina appoints Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

The actress has joined Aquafina after a 16 years of association with Slice.
Katrina Kaif has been appointed as the brand ambassador of packaged water brand Aquafina. The actress moves on from Slice, but continues to be a part of the Pepsico family.
Speaking about the association, Katrina Kaif said "Hydration has always been a key area of focus for me. I've been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now and delighted to get this opportunity with PepsiCo India to be the face of Aquafina. In addition, Slice has been one of the longest collaborations that I have been a part of. It’s been an amazing association and wish them the best for the journey ahead.”
Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the audiences as they remind them of the indulgence of mangoes. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming Katrina to our Aquafina family.”