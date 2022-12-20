Pepsico's Aquafina appoints Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the audiences as they remind them of the indulgence of mangoes. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming Katrina to our Aquafina family.”