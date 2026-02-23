PepsiCo’s Sting bets on sonic branding as it turns cricket’s sixes into sound

PepsiCo’s energy drink brand Sting is attempting to turn sound into its sharpest differentiator, à la Intel’s chime or Netflix’s Tudum.

Its latest cricket-led campaign featuring Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri encourages audiences to label certain sixes as a “Sting six”, with the length of pronunciation depending on the length of the shot. A small six is “Sting” while a big one is “Stiiinng.”

For a brand that has traditionally relied on visual distinctiveness such as its red colour and price-led accessibility, the campaign reflects a shift beyond functional energy messaging towards building long-term cultural and sonic assets in a crowded category.

“Distinction has been a part of the codes on the brand,” says Diksha Bajaj, category lead for the energy portfolio at PepsiCo India. “When we think distinction, one of the first campaigns also that we did on the brand, the sound mnemonic actually featured there.”

Only last year, Sting leaned heavily into its sonic identity through Formula 1, suggesting that the roar of an F1 car on track echoes the word “Sting”, before later announcing itself as an Official Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

From functional energy to cultural participation

India’s energy drinks category has expanded rapidly, driven by youth consumption and wider retail distribution. IMARC Group estimates the market at around USD 1.5 billion in 2025, with strong growth projected over the coming decade. Sting competes with established players such as Red Bull, Monster Energy and Coca-cola India’s Charged by Thums Up, alongside newer mass-priced challengers.

In this environment, brands are increasingly shifting away from functional claims towards cultural participation. Earlier communication for Sting leaned more heavily on energy benefits, but the new campaign reflects a dual-track strategy.

Diksha Bajaj

“While we continue to build superiority via our more functional comms, where we speak about the energy benefit of the product very, very linearly, we will also speak about and be present with the consumer in the passion points that matter for the consumer,” Bajaj explains.

Cricket’s six emerged as the natural creative anchor. “Everybody calls a six a six, but people don’t realise that not every six is the same,” she says.

Why Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri

The choice of Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri may appear unconventional for a youth-focused energy drink, particularly at a time when younger cricketing stars dominate endorsement rosters. PepsiCo, however, positions the duo as carriers of iconic energy rather than generational targeting.

“Yuvraj is known to be a great smasher and Yuvraj in some ways is synonymous to sixes,” Bajaj says. “His energy, his journey, his sixes, everything has been very, very iconic about him.”

Shastri’s inclusion ties directly to the sonic ambition of the campaign. “There are hardly any voices as iconic as him,” she adds. “His distinct style of commentary, I think, is very iconic for us to leverage.”

The pairing also recalls one of cricket’s most iconic moments, with Yuvraj hitting six sixes in an over while Shastri was on commentary.

Turning a sonic cue into habit requires scale, something PepsiCo plans to achieve through a mass media rollout across television and social platforms.

“Sonic identity helps you very quickly relate to an ad the minute you hear it,” Bajaj says, adding that such cues help the brand remain “very, very distinct and easily recognisable for the consumer.”